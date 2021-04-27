REPORT: Southern has interest in former NFL star Marshall Faulk becoming head football coach; other names surface

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ian Rapoport, a well-known reporter for NFL Network, claims Southern University and former NFL star running back Marshall Faulk have a “mutual interest” in Faulk becoming the next head coach of the Jaguars.
Rapoport tweeted the report citing sources Tuesday, April 27.
The reporter, known for breaking news about NFL trades and acquisitions, says no moves have officially been made but “there’s been conversations.”
Faulk is a native of New Orleans.
Former NFL star Deion Sanders became the head coach of Southern’s SWAC rival, Jackson State, in 2020.
Multiple sources have confirmed that one of the coaches in this weekend’s SWAC Championship game, Alabama A&M’s Connell Maynor, has interviewed with Southern.
Other names circulating include Mickey Joseph and Jabbar Juluke but D1 assistant coaches would command a significant increase in salary from Odums’s deal after 10 seasons.
Sources are also saying Louisiana native and Odums’s defensive coordinator Lionel Washington plus offensive coordinator Zach Grossi plan to stay at Southern, keeping the current team together after success this spring.
Elevating Odums from Stump Mitchell’s staff did work out well.
This is a developing story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.