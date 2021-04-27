Two men injured in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marrero that has left two men injured Tuesday night.
JPSO reported the shooting around 10:20 p.m.
According to deputies, two men were shot in the 6300 block of 6th Avenue. Both were transported to a local hospital where one man is listed in stable condition and the other victim is said to have life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
