Alabama state trooper charged with sex crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm a state trooper has been arrested.
Both agencies said trooper Christopher Bauer, 41, is charged with first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and other sexual abuse charges. He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $105,000 bond.
MPD and ALEA said Bauer was placed on mandatory leave after MPD initiated the investigation.
No other information was released Tuesday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
The New Orleans FBI office confirmed to Gray Television station WVUE that Bauer is a former New Orleans FBI agent.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.