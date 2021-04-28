Bruce: A dry but warm couple of days-Showers return Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm and muggy pattern continues with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 80s today. Humidity will continue to rise through Thursday thanks to a Gulf breeze.
No significant rain is in the forecast until Friday. At that time, a disturbance will cross the area possibly bringing some downpours. A few downpours are possible, but drying is likely by Saturday.
Behind that, we’re watching for the development of a Gulf low disturbance that could slide across the coast producing more rain and storms for Sunday and Monday.
