Cantrell: Orleans Parish not lifting mask mandate, eased restrictions to be announced

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans will not be lifting its citywide mask mandate in line with the governor’s most recent executive order, but will be easing other coronavirus restrictions, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards lifted the mask mandate statewide, leaving it up to local parish and municipality governments to require masks.
Nearly every parish in the state has chosen to follow the governor’s lead.
RELATED STORIES:
“We have to reach herd immunity,” Mayor Cantrell said. “We need more people to get vaccinated and we are not there.”
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, around 43% of New Orleanians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 36% are fully vaccinated.
Officials say herd immunity is reached when the vaccination rate reaches at least 75%.
Mayor Cantrell says the city will announced eased restrictions aside from mask-wearing on Thursday.
Masks are still required in schools, colleges and universities, nursing homes, health care facilities and some government buildings.
Private businesses can decide whether to require masks on their property.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.