FFF: The move is cornerback in Rd. 1 for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF we look at what the Saints should do in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, Captain America strikes again for Chelsea, and a cant-miss pizza place in Metairie.
FOOTBALL
With the departure of “Jackrabbit” Jenkins, the Saints are in dire need of a cornerback. The Black and Gold sit at No. 28 overall in Round 1, so a trade up the board could be the move to get that prized CB.
I think the price may be too high to move up and draft Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn (Joe Horn’s son), but others could be available trading up five to ten spots.
The Saints own eight picks overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. So they have the capital to wheel-and-deal on Thursday.
Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley is the buzz name for the Black and Gold. In his latest mock, FOX 8′s Sean Fazende has New Orleans taking Farley.
There’s some injury concerns with Farley leading up to the draft. He’s had two surgeries on his back. Which could scare some clubs come draft night.
Other possibilities for New Orleans at the corner spot: Northwestern’s Greg Newsome. The 6′0″ cornerback excels in press-man coverage. The Saints put “Jackrabbit” on an island, so this could be an option.
Florida State’s Asante Samuel, Jr. is an attractive option for Sean Payton’s squad. Samuel projects to play inside or outside coverage in the NFL, and possesses a ton of speed.
Georgia’s Eric Stokes length is a scouts dream at corner. Standing 6′1″, playing in the SEC, will no doubt get Stokes a ton of hard looks in the NFL Draft.
The Saints are locked in on the other side at corner with Marshon Lattimore. He needs a dynamic partner to play right away. That’s why the Saints need a cornerback in Round 1.
FÚTBOL
Well, he did it again. “Captain America,” AKA Christian Pulisic, scored a monster goal on one of the biggest stages in world soccer.
The Chelsea star netted a goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League (The European club championship) semi-finals.
The Blues would eventually earn a draw against “Los Blancos,” but Pulisic proved again he’s a star on the rise.
I’m just ready to see him deliver more for the United States Men’s National Team. With World Cup qualifying on the horizon, the captain needs to lead the charge for Qatar 2022.
FOOD
I’ve been on a massive pizza kick recently. Just trying to find some new must-stops in the New Orleans area.
Well, I found a really good one at Gio’s Pizza and Spaghetti House in Metairie. Since it was in the name, I went for some pepperoni pizza and spaghetti and meatballs.
I picked very well, both absolutely delivered.
Plus, the atmosphere was top-notch. The owners, extremely friendly and hard-working. The clientele on this day, mostly regulars. They know what’s great, so might as well keep coming back.
