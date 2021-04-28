Here are the parishes that have lifted the mask mandate

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Tuesday, April 27, that he is amending the statewide mask mandate.
“Instead of a blanket mask mandate, we will be allowing local leaders and business owners to set their own policies regarding masks,” said Edwards.
Local governments and businesses can set their own mandates. Masks will still be required in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public transit, state buildings, and healthcare facilities.
Individual businesses have the right to require masks.
The new proclamation will be in effect from April 28 through May 25.
For indoor sporting events, capacity is limited to 75 percent of capacity with social distancing or 100 percent capacity if a mask mandate is enforced at the venue. Capacity will not be limited outdoors.
For live music, new regulations will require 10 feet of space between the stage and the audience and crowds must be seated.
Jefferson Parish will lift the mandate Wednesday.
Since many state government buildings will maintain a mask mandate, all will be required to wear masks when entering and in common areas of Jefferson Parish General Government Buildings as well. This includes the Joseph S. Yenni Building, the General Government Building, Charles Odom Building, Jefferson Parish Credit Union, Jefferson Parish libraries, JPRD facilities and Courts (1st Parish, 2nd Parish, 24th and Juvenile).
Tangipahoa Parish will also opt in to lift the mandate.
“We have all become more aware of the importance of hand washing and limiting exposure to others when we are sick. I believe and trust our citizens to make the best decisions to protect themselves and their neighbors as we move forward, without a mask mandate for Tangipahoa.” Parish President Robby Miller said.
Miller also offered words of thanks to Gov. Edwards for “making this decision.”
The St. John the Baptist Parish Council voted to end the mask mandate in St. John the Baptist Parish beginning Wednesday, April 28, and return the authority to local businesses.
Individual businesses in St. John can make their own decisions and set their own requirements regarding masks.
Face coverings, however, will still be required in all St. John the Baptist Parish Government Buildings.
St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell has announced that the mask mandate in St. Charles Parish will be lifted effective immediately. Masks will still be required on public transit, in K-12 schools, colleges and health care facilities. State buildings such as the DMV will also continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing.
The mask mandate is lifted for all St. Charles Parish Government Buildings, including the courthouse. Temperature checks will no longer be required to enter government buildings.
Masks are still required in the courtrooms per orders by the 29th Judicial District Court for the Parish of St. Charles.
Due to the size of the council chambers and the inability to properly social distance, masks will still be required during meetings taking place in the council chambers.
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson announced that Lafourche Parish would no longer require masks to be worn in Parish-operated buildings.
“Now that vaccines are more easily available, I am lifting the facemask requirement, but I encourage everyone to continue to follow safe practices and social distancing.”
President Chaisson stated that businesses and other government agencies in the Parish could make their own decisions on mask requirements.
St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis will be lifting the mandatory mask requirements in St. Bernard Parish. However, President McInnis asks residents to respect the right of private businesses who wish to continue mask mandates on or in their establishments.
“Though the mask mandate has been lifted, it is important for citizens to get vaccinated, be mindful of others, continue to practice physical distancing,” said McInnis.
Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine will be lifting the mandatory mask requirements in Plaquemines Parish today, Wednesday, April 28. Plaquemines Parish would no longer require masks to be worn in Parish-operated buildings, except for those mandates specified by the Governor ( public transit, in K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and healthcare facilities).
“Now that vaccines are more widely available, I am lifting the facemask requirement in all buildings operated by Plaquemines Parish Government,” he added “The pandemic is still with us, so I urge everyone to keep vigilant and to continue to follow safe practices. It is important for citizens to get vaccinated, be mindful of others, continue to practice physical distancing.”
President Lepine also stated that individual businesses and other government agencies in the Parish could make their own decisions and set their requirements. President Lepine asks all residents to respect the right of private businesses who wish to continue mask mandates on or in their establishments.
St. Charles and Terrebonne Parishes are expected to make a decision later today, April 28.
Orleans Parish will NOT lift the mask mandate for now.
