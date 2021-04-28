Jeff Duncan: Saints won’t ignore offensive needs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve all heard the adage: Defense wins championships. It’s been around almost since football was invented. It’s also about as antiquated as leather helmets and the Wing T.
Todays’ NFL is all about offense. The teams with the most dynamic, explosive attacks are the ones that win titles.
Last year, the final four teams in the NFL playoffs all finished in the top 7 in total offense. Only one of them – the Bucs – finished with a Top 8 defense.
And the Saints, unfortunately, are trending the wrong way in this department.
Their offense finished 12th in the league last season, the lowest ever in the Payton-Brees era. They also produced the fewest number of big plays – defined as gains of 20 or more yards – during that same span.
So, clearly the Saints need to add some offensive firepower. And the upcoming NFL Draft gives them the perfect vehicle to do so.
Make no mistake, cornerback remains the team’s most dire need. With Janoris Jenkins gone and Marshon Lattimore facing a potential suspension, the Saints have a glaring hole in the secondary. And in a division loaded with star receivers that is a serious problem.
So, making a bold move to get a starting cornerback in Round 1 makes a lot of sense.
But after that, I think the Saints need to think long and hard about adding some juke and juice to the offense.
When the Saints have been at their best, they’ve had versatile playmakers that can take a short gain and turn it into a big one. Guys like Reggie Bush, Lance Moore, Darren Spoles and Brandin Cooks had the speed and elusiveness to make people miss in the open field.
In this regard, the position is not as important as the trait. The Saints need offensive weapons -- period.
Fortunately for them, this draft is loaded with explosive playmakers. As many as 15 receivers are ranked among the Top 100 overall prospects. Eight more play running back and tight end.
And I’ll be shocked if the Saints don’t add one or more of them during the first three rounds on Thursday and Friday. It’s a must, in my opinion.
We all know how much Sean Payton loves his offensive toys. And for him, this NFL Draft is going to feel a lot like Christmas.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.