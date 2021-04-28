Jeff Parish businesses react to removal of state mask mandate; some to let customers have an option

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After ending the state’s mask mandate, Governor Edwards left it up to business owners to decide whether customers and their employees must wear face masks and in Jefferson Parish some businesses will give customers a choice and others will stick with the mask mandate.
Tommy Cvitanovich owns Drago’s Restaurants.
“We have signs on the door that say mask available upon request, so if somebody wants to wear a mask, they can either bring their own or they can have one that we will provide. We are not mandating, we’re following the state guidelines and allowing our customers to come in and interact with us and with their friends and guests as they please,” said Cvitanovich. “As far as our employees go, we have a mask mandate in place for our employees that is going to be reassessed in a few days depending on what the rest of the city does and what other restaurants do.”
He said enforcing mask-wearing has been tough on businesses and their staff.
“It’s not fun when somebody walks in and you say, excuse me ma’am can you put a mask on, and some of them say, oh I’m sorry I forgot and some of them roll their eyes, are you kidding,” he said.
Some Drago’s customers approached by FOX 8 like having the option of not having to wear a mask.
“It’s lovely to be either way, so I am for masks but if you can go without it, it’s better because I have asthma and it’s kind of hard,” said Franka Ivic.
Michel Ivic agreed as they left the restaurant.
“I’m glad that we came to the point that we don’t need no mask no,” he said. “In our case, we’re already vaccinated.”
Cvitanovich says some employees do not like wearing masks.
“I spoke to one restauranteur today and he flat out told me that he’s dropping the mask mandate completely between his customers and his employees and I told him what we were doing, and he said let me tell you something, my employees don’t like it and it’s harder to get employees than it is to get customers right now,” Cvitanovich stated.
The general manager of Don’s Seafood restaurant on Veterans Boulevard said they are giving customers the option to not wear masks.
Signs outside Robert’s grocery store on West Esplanade say masks are required but customers entering the store did not seem to mind.
“Yeah, with as many people going to grocery stores and stuff, I think it’s important for like high-volume areas to still require masks,” said Molly Leze as she walked toward the store.
Alexandra Deeks had a mask in her hand too as she approached the store. She said she had no problem wearing it indoors but likes having the mask mandate canceled for outdoors.
“I think it’s nice at the same time, but I don’t know if we’re going to be moving too fast, but I think it’s a great start to somewhere,” said Deeks.
Leze agreed.
“I think it’s cool that the mask mandate was lifted for outside. I agree with her though, I think we may be moving too fast maybe.”
The marketing director for Lakeside Mall said the mask mandate remains in place until further notice.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.