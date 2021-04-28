5 juvenile escapees captured; 1 remains at-large

BRIDGE CITY, La (WVUE) - Six juvenile inmates escaped overnight from the Bridge City Center for Youth, according to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.
A spokesperson for the OJJ says they escaped around midnight on April 28. The juveniles escaped a transport van from New Orleans that was passing through Lafayette.
During the incident, officials say one staff member was injured. He was treated at the hospital for treatment and released.
Residents in Orleans Parish tell FOX 8 they received an automated voicemail informing them to be on the lookout for six young men who escaped and “may be in your area.”
The OJJ ceased all movement at the facility and contacted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Levee District Police and La. State Police for assistance in efforts to apprehend the escapees.
Lafayette High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, according to KLFY-TV in Lafayette.
Around 9 a.m., four of the escapees were taken into custody in Lafayette Parish. A fifth teen was captured in Jefferson Parish.
The remaining escapee is a 17-year-old from the New Orleans area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two youth should contact local law enforcement or the command center at 225-328-0334 or 225-328-8402.
Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release further information.
