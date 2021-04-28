NOPD says it’s addressing a major uptick in violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans neighbors like Monicka Henry are concerned about violent crime in the city.
“I think it’s awful. I think we need to have things in place to actually do something with the youth,” Henry said.
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says within the last week and a half there’s been a major uptick in homicides and shootings. He reports 10 homicides just last week.
“We’ve had multiple homicides last week as well as some increase in activity, specifically, violent incidents in the Bourbon Street corridor,” said Ferguson.
He says the NOPD will deploy additional patrols to the area to address the problem
“We are going to seek some additional staffing on Bourbon Street, this will not, this shall not impact the rest of our communities throughout the City of New Orleans, we will not reduce our patrols or our departments at the cost of our communities throughout the City of New Orleans,” Ferguson said.
Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission says the increase in violent crime comes at a time when State Police are no longer available to help police the French Quarter.
“Which can only mean one thing, the only way they can deploy additional officers without taking officers away from other parts of the city that are also experiencing increasing violent crime problems is to use over time,” said Goyeneche.
Ferguson says the NOPD is arresting habitual offenders. He adds the department is still seeing disturbing trends with juveniles being involved with car burglaries and thefts as well as carjackings.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.