Police: Citizens detained rape suspect until police arrived

“To the family of the young lady and also to the young lady, I want to offer my sincerest most heartfelt prayers to you and your family, and I really hope young ma’am that you do not let this scar you too bad and dictate how you live your life from now on. Just know that there are guardian angels out there, there are people who do care, and I just want you like I said to be blessed and I am praying for you and your family,” Austin said.