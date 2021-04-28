Police: Driver killed in Terrebonne Parish crash, Impairment Suspected

DULAC (WVUE) -A suspected impaired driver was killed in a car crash Monday night in Terrebonne Parish, according to La. State Police.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on LA 57 just south of Bobtown Circle. The crash took the life of 37-year-old Hidie Dion of Dulac.
Troop C says Dion was traveling southbound on LA 57 in a 2004 GMC Sierra. For unknown reasons, Dion ran off of the roadway to the right and overcorrected to the left.
Her vehicle crossed LA 57 and began to roll several times. Dion was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
She was pronounced deceased on scene. Her passenger was also unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. He suffered moderate injuries and was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Impairment and speed are suspected and a toxicology report is pending on the part of Dion.
