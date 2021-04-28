NOPD sending more officers to Bourbon Street following uptick in violent and domestic crimes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says there has been a major uptick in violent crime in the city over the last week and a half.
Chief Ferguson held a news conference Wednesday, April 28, to address the recent crime.
Violent crime is up 23%. Shooting incidents are up 50%. Armed robberies are up 15%. Homicides are up 27%.
Ferguson called the last couple of weeks “rough,” especially noting an increase in homicides and shootings. NOPD reported 10 homicides last week, with the majority of them involving domestic violence or situations involving acquaintances, Ferguson says.
He also expressed concern about minor disputes rapidly escalating to fatal crimes.
“There’s some serious stressors out there,” Chief Ferguson says. “We really need to look at our mental state because we are seeing things rapidly evolve unnecessarily.”
Because many of the recent violent crimes have been happening on Bourbon Street, including five people shot over the weekend, NOPD will deploy additional staffing in that area. Ferguson says that will not result in reduced patrols in other parts of the city.
NOPD’s Homicide Unit recently cleared seven homicide investigations, meaning either an arrest(s) was made or that an arrest warrant(s) was obtained by detectives. This includes a double homicide dating back to 2013, as well as clearances in six homicide incidents that occurred within the past several days.
Investigations, where these clearances were made, include:
- A double homicide on December 16, 2013, in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road. This case, investigated by NOPD Homicide Unit cold case detectives, is considered cleared by warrant.
- A homicide on April 21, 2021, in the 1300 block of Esplanade Avenue. This incident was initially classified as an aggravated battery by cutting, where the suspect reportedly struck the victim with a sword. At that time, the case was reclassified as a homicide. Upon further investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified Don Woods as the perpetrator in this incident and obtained an arrest warrant. Woods was located, arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.
- A homicide on April 20, 2021, in the 5300 block of Lafaye Street. In this incident, a male victim was found at the location and having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified Cordell Ellis as the perpetrator and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Ellis was later located, arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.
- A homicide on April 19, 2021, in the 100 block of Royal Street. This incident was initially classified as a simple battery, where a male subject reportedly struck a female victim with a closed fist and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. At that time, the case was reclassified as a homicide. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified a suspect in this incident. On April 22, Jeremiah Mark surrendered to police on April 22 and confirmed that he was involved in the altercation with the victim. Mark was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of manslaughter.
- A homicide on April 22, 2021, in the 1100 block of Nunez Street. This investigation is considered cleared by warrant.
