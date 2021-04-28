Mayor Cantrell, business owners update reopening of Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Mayor Cantrell and several Canal Street business owners held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the reopening of Canal Street.
Ramsey Green, Deputy CAO of Infrastructure, Jeff Schwartz, Director of Economic Development, Richard McCall, Interim President & CEO of the Downtown Development District will also provide details.
JoAnn Fischer with Fischer’s Jewelry and David Rubenstein of Rubenstein’s Men’s Store were also present.
