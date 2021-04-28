Zack: Summer-like feel continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It seems as though that summer-like feel arrives a bit early every year and well here it is.
The humidity is high, the rain chances are remaining low and that’s the perfect recipe for almost hot conditions at this time of year. We will do it all over again on Thursday as highs soar into the upper 80s in most locations. Once you factor in the humidity, we could be feeling like the low 90s as times during the afternoon hours. Since we are in that humid environment you can never rule out a spotty sprinkle but generally rain chances remain near zero.
For Friday as we round out the work week, rain chances do increase on us. A front will get close but stall just north of the area. This will lead to some storms developing around the area. I don’t think the coverage will be all that widespread but just having some rain and extra clouds around, that should hold our highs down into the low 80s.
This upcoming weekend brings more of the same warm and humid weather. There will be storm chances from time to time but again, I don’t see anything that tells me we will see a washout either Saturday or Sunday. Both days will be warm with a chance for a storm or two during the afternoon. This pattern is sounding more and more like summer, huh.
