Zack: Summer-like feel continues

The humidity is high, the rain chances are remaining low and that’s the perfect recipe for almost hot conditions at this time of year. We will do it all over again on Thursday as highs soar into the upper 80s in most locations. Once you factor in the humidity, we could be feeling like the low 90s as times during the afternoon hours. Since we are in that humid environment you can never rule out a spotty sprinkle but generally rain chances remain near zero.