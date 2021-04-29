Bruce: Another dry day today-rain chances rise Friday

Bruce: Noon weather forecast
By Bruce Katz | April 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 12:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm and muggy pattern continues today with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain high thank to a Gulf breeze.

Rain and storms approach by Friday morning. A few downpours are possible, but drying is likely by late Friday-Saturday.

Behind that, we’re watching for the development of a Gulf low disturbance that could slide across the coast producing more rain and storms for Sunday.

