Crawfish Festival begins tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The smell of crab boil and Cajun seasoning is in the air which means it must be Crawfish Fest and organizers are excited to bring it back for the first time in two years now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.
Vendors are firing up the burners and grills for the crawfish festival in Arabi and events kicked off around 5 p.m. today.
This is the second festival in St. Bernard Parish last week it was the Tomato Festival and people are excited to get out and have some fun.
It’s free to get in only tonight and you’ll need cash money for food, drinks, and rides.
Also happening at 5 p.m., COVID-19 vaccines will be administered.
