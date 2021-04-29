‘A LONG TIME COMING’: St. Tammany Parish businesses relieved with lifting of mask mandate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Governor allowing local governments to choose how to move forward with mask-wearing requirements, parishes like St. Tammany are choosing to do away with it.
Some businesses on the Northshore say it’s been a long time coming, like the service industry which has been one of the hardest-hit industries over the last year.
For some service industry workers, the lifting of the mask mandate in St. Tammany Parish is a relief.
The Barley Oak Pub in Mandeville is one of the busier bars and restaurants on the Northshore. For the first time in over a year, its bartenders and guests can go mask-free.
“The past couple of months have been difficult because a lot of our customers have been over it,” said Daniel Twardzick, general manager of the Barley Oak.
He said the bar has followed the regulations and said the lifting of the mask mandate is “freeing.”
“It’s a relief to know that we can’t be penalized for a customer walking in here without wearing a mask because they don’t want to,” he said, adding despite the new change the bar will work with guests who are still cautious.
“If somebody wants to wear a mask, please do. If you want to ask us to wear a mask while we serve you-- please ask. We will do that for you,” he said.
Twardzick said it’s important to give people the freedom to choose.
The Chimes of Covington is another popular Northshore bar and restaurant. Employees have since removed the signs asking customers to mask-up.
“I think everyone is kind of ready to move on with life and get better,” said Bar Manager Angel Sepuovado. She said she just wants customers to feel at home when dining at the restaurant.
“I think it’s kind of do what you want to do. We’re not going to make anyone feel uncomfortable by forcing them to do it,” she said.
Especially when it comes to those who work at the restaurant.
“We do have some employees that do want to wear a mask still and that’s fine,” said Sepuovado. “That’s your choice for sure.”
Back at the Barley Oak, Twardzick said the bar won’t shame anyone who comes in wearing a face mask, just like they won’t shame anyone who comes in not wearing one.
“Personally [I] believe this is how it should have been the whole time; let businesses decide. Let customers decide, people decide what to do with their own health,” he said while commending St. Tammany Parish officials for listening and giving them the right to choose.
Other parishes in the Fox 8 viewing area that have lifted the mask mandate include Tangipahoa Parish, Jefferson Parish, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Lafourche Parish, St. Bernard Parish, Plaquemines Parish, and Terrebonne Parish.
Individual businesses have the right to require masks of their customers and guests.
The Governor’s proclamation will be in effect until May 25th.
