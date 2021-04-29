New lawsuit accuses NOPD and other agencies of using tear gas on protesters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new lawsuit targets the NOPD and other law enforcement agencies over last June’s use of tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters on the Crescent City Connection.
It happened while the group was protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
At the time, Chief Shaun Ferguson said a peaceful protest escalated, prompting the NOPD to act.
However, an internal investigation found departmental failures on the bridge that night. The lawsuit accuses police of violently attacking hundreds of protesters. It also names the superintendent of the Louisiana State Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto as defendants, saying members of those agencies were also present or nearby.
We reached out to the three agencies for comment, but have not heard back.
