NOPD investigating domestic homicide in Seventh District

At around 5:32 p.m., officers were called to the location for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim inside an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The initial investigation has revealed that a female subject and the male victim were engaged in a physical altercation. At some point, a gun was pulled out and the male victim was struck. The female subject, along with a 1-year-old child, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.