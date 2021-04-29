NOPD investigating domestic homicide in Seventh District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a domestic homicide that occurred today in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Road.
At around 5:32 p.m., officers were called to the location for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim inside an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The initial investigation has revealed that a female subject and the male victim were engaged in a physical altercation. At some point, a gun was pulled out and the male victim was struck. The female subject, along with a 1-year-old child, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine the cause for this incident. No additional details are available at this time.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Homicide Detective Michael Polukis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
