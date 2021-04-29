Shelby: One more dry day

The warm and muggy pattern continues today with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain high thank to a Gulf breeze.
Rain and storms approach by Friday morning. A few downpours are possible, but drying is likely by late Friday-Saturday.
Behind that, we’re watching for the development of a Gulf low disturbance that could slide across the coast producing more rain and storms for Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.