Shelby: One more dry day

Shelby: Thursday morning weather forecast
By Shelby Latino | April 29, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 6:59 AM

The warm and muggy pattern continues today with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain high thank to a Gulf breeze.

Rain and storms approach by Friday morning. A few downpours are possible, but drying is likely by late Friday-Saturday.

Behind that, we’re watching for the development of a Gulf low disturbance that could slide across the coast producing more rain and storms for Sunday.

