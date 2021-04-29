Trail Ride Homicide suspect arrested as Tangipahoa Parish gang activity comes to light

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities on the Northshore arrest two men accused in a drive-by shooting and say that one of them was also wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting during a Tangipahoa Parish trail ride last August.
Chief Jimmy Travis announced the arrests Laqontre Turner, 22, of Tickfaw and Arman Burnett Jr, 19, of Hammond.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office says the men fired into a trailer occupied by a woman and a small child on April 20 on Mashon Road. Detectives suspect the motive in this incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between local street gangs, ``Jungle Life Mafia” and “La Familia.”, Travis said.
Both were booked with aggravated assault by a drive-by shooting.
However, Turner was also booked with second-degree murder stemming from the shooting along a trail in Tangipahoa.
Investigators say rival local gangs shot at each other in a field and an innocent bystander, 21-year-old Zion Hutcherson was shot and killed. Travis said that Hutcherson was an innocent bystander who was tragically struck by a bullet when two local gangs “La Familia” and “Purple City Boys” decided to exchange gunfire in an open field where hundreds of people were enjoying a peaceful gathering.
With assistance from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Task Force, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, and Hammond Police Department, Turner was located in Tickfaw. Previously, Turner had been on the run since the homicide, hiding out between Louisiana and Texas, Travis said.
Police also say they have arrested four other people in connection with that case.
