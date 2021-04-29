NOLA loosens capacity restrictions for social gatherings; mask mandate remains

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that the city will be relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions but the citywide mask mandate will remain in place.
The rules go into effect on Friday.
On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards lifted the mask mandate statewide, leaving it up to local parish and municipality governments to require masks.
Nearly every parish in the state has chosen to follow the governor’s lead, except Orleans Parish.
In a press conference Thursday, Cantrell and city health officials announced loosened capacity restrictions for gatherings. Outdoor gatherings will be allowed a capacity of 500 people with social distancing and masks and indoor gatherings will be allowed to have up to 250 people.
So far 44.8% of residents in Orleans Parish have been fully vaccinated. Officials say 75% of the parish’s residents must be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.