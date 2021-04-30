Fest lovers keep culture alive with Round 2 of ‘Festing in Place’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jazz Fest might not be happening this spring, but it’s not stopping fest lovers from celebrating the season. People are finding ways to fest in place.
“It’s very weird. Usually this is just people and waves and flows,” said David Gonczi, manager at Liuzza’s by the Track-- a popular bar and restaurant near the Fair Grounds where Jazz Fest is held. He says the street and bar would typically be packed with people.
But this isn’t a normal year.
“It’s kind of like a mini block party like it is during the fest,” said Gonczi, adding that this year people are stopping by on weekends to fest in place by sitting in the street and listening to WWOZ radio. Sometimes, homeowners nearby will host a band on their front porch, or Liuzza’s will have a musician playing on the stoop.
“We’re just getting that feeling back to the neighborhood and bring a little bit of normalcy,” he said. “And have some fun while we’re doing it.”
Other businesses are hosting pop-ups to support local artists and food vendors who would otherwise be missing out on a second Jazz Fest.
Like at JamFEST in the Marigny.
“Being around vendors and food like this kind of feels like that sense of normalcy that we’re missing in 2019,” said JamNOLA community outreach manager DC PauL.
The pop-up is helping local artists and food vendors. Over the course of two weekends, the pop-up has brought in close to 4,000 guests.
“A lot of these vendors were depending on festivals especially between seasons to probably do whatever they need to do for next season,” PauL said. “A lot of communities were affected by the pandemic.”
This event is also supporting the New Orleans festival culture-- and it’s working.
“It means everything because just a few months ago we weren’t able to do any of the markets we were just kind of stuck at home,” said vendor Tabitha Banks.
Carlton Mickle-- another vendor-- echoing the same thought. These pop-ups are helping.
“Well they have been, that’s the wonderful part because we’re not just doing it here-- all of us have been working all over town,” said Mickle. “It really is helping a lot and it’s Friday. Id’ be home just sitting doing nothing.”
Back at Liuzza’s by the Track, they’re getting ready for another weekend of festing in place; looking forward to welcoming new guests and seeing familiar faces.
“We have people from not just around the country but around the world that come by and I couldn’t tell you their first names, but I can tell you what they drink,” said Gonczi.
