Gov. Edwards opposes ending permit requirements for concealed carry; gun rights group disagrees

“Having been through the training for concealed weapons I think it’s essential if we’re going to maximize safety in the public that in order to carry a concealed weapon, individuals need to have training. They need to know what the law is, they need to know about gun safety, they need to have a background check, they need to have marksmanship training and they need to know they have legal obligations to inform a law enforcement officer that they have a concealed weapon on them when they are interacting,” said Edwards.