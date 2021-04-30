New agreement could clear the way for a rejuvenated West End

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans and Jefferson Parishes entered into a new agreement that could clear the way for a rebuilt West End. There are details to be worked out, but many hope for a return of an area that used to be an entertainment and dining magnet.
After numerous hurricanes, all that’s left are the pilings that supported restaurants and clubs like Augie’s Delago, the Bounty, and Fitzgerald’s, making West End one of the cities top destinations.
The area has languished since Hurricane Katrina but as workers repair the landmark balustrades there is new hope for the old west end.
“There is great interest. Many have asked for years consistently when can we bring West End back?” said Jefferson Parish Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken.
Jefferson Parish and Orleans share property at West End, and have entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement that could clear the way for redevelopment.
“The agreement ensures that we have a community meeting so that residents have input as to what goes in there,” said New Orleans city councilmember Joe Giarusso.
Once developers come forward with proposal ideas, parish leaders will need to determine which portions of the project sit on which side of the Orleans-Jefferson Parish line, which runs through the property.
“We will need a panel of people involved with all of the entities involved to vet these proposals,” said VanVrancken.
“We want to make a fair deal on the tax split for everybody so this is a win for everybody,” said Giarusso.
The new push to revitalize West End comes as a major revitalization project wraps up on Breakwater Drive.
Contractors are finishing up a $5 million FEMA project along Breakwater Drive which includes a raised rip-rap berm, a new sidewalk, an improved boat launch, and new parking areas all the way to the point.
“The goal is now that we are emerging from Covid all this is coalescing at the right time to bring this back in the business,” said Giarusso.
If all goes well, a framework for the redevelopment of West End could be in place by the end of the year.
Due to the improvements made on the pumping stations at the 17th St., Canal, and city drainage needs, none of the new development will go out on piers as was the case before.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.