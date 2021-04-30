Nicondra: Rain winds down Friday, but storms Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weak boundary pushed through the area Friday perking up a few down pours and even allowing a few tropical funnels to develop in the coastal parishes. As the boundary slips south and washes out and we loose the heat of the day Friday’s rain comes to an end.
April rain at the Louis Armstrong Airport reporting site will end up just about double normal keeping 2021 at the 5th position for highest rain totals since recording at the site began in 1947.
Saturday appears to be mostly dry. It will be plenty muggy and it’s not out of the question we see a pop up shower or even down pour, but overall not expecting wide spread rain. Sunday that will change as an upper low with a combination of strong winds throughout the atmosphere moves through to produce storms.
The Storm Prediction Center placed a level 2 Severe risk for all of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Sunday. Strong winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible as the rain moves through the region. Southerly and southeasterly winds also prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory for Hancock County.
