Shelby: Some rain today, storms more likely Sunday

Rain and a few downpours will develop across the area today as a frontal boundary slides across the area. This will help to keep temperatures slightly lower, in the mid-80s for highs.
We expect to dry out for Saturday with lower humidity across the area as well. Highs will top out in the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Sunday, a disturbance will spark up more widespread showers and storms- some of which could be strong to severe.
