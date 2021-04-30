Tulane extends winning streak to 11 with 3-0 victory over Houston

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (22-13, 11-1 AAC) extended its winning streak to 11 in game one of its doubleheader against Houston (15-21, 3-10 AAC), taking down the Cougars 3-0 inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium on Friday.
Freshman catcher Bennett Lee led the way for the Green Wave offense totaling three hits and one RBI to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. Redshirt junior Frankie Niemann added two hits and one RBI.
Junior right-hander Braden Olthoff picked up the win for Tulane after recording a season-high 12 strikeouts over eight shutout innings. Graduate student Keagan Gillies earned his second save this season with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Freshman outfielder Jacob LaPrairie got the offense going for Tulane in the first inning, stealing second after singling to shortstop. Lee then kept it rolling with a single to third before a single to left field by Niemann drove in LaPrairie to put the Green Wave up, 1-0.
Lee had his third hit of the game with an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the seventh sending redshirt junior Trevor Minder home to put the Olive and Blue up 2-0. Freshman Chase Engelhard then walked with bases loaded for the Wave’s final run.
