“We are fixing that,” City leaders address stalled street construction, promising more communication

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After another pothole got the best of her boyfriend’s car, Carrolton neighborhood resident, Emily Robinson says they are out $15,000 in car repairs.
“They’re hopping around from job site to job site no one knows what’s going on who’s in control here,” said Robinson. She says the new repair bill is only adding to the frustration of what appears to be stalled street construction in her neighborhood. “Why have I not heard anything about this no one said anything about what’s going on there’s no announcements,” said Robinson.
Mechanic, Chuck Hamback Jr. says this isn’t an isolated incident, saying he’s seeing a growing number of drivers come to him for help attributing some of it to road construction obstacles.
“I work changing parts on cars their damage from potholes that in most states you only see that kind of damage and accidents,” said Hamback.
At April 15th’s committee meeting, city council members interrogated the Department of Public Works about communication of the street projects city-wide.
“I feel like we’re in a Cool Hand Luke right now, like you have a failure to communicate,” said councilmember Joe Giarrusso.
Ramsey Green, deputy CAO explained how the current methodology, projects require different trades to address different concerns, so they send various trades out to one street and then wait for another trade to arrive to do work.
This was criticized as inefficient.
Green explained many of these projects would be slated for quick work, but when crews started digging, they found it was a more extensive project.
Councilmember Jay Banks pleaded that they need to choose progress as opposed to stalled projects.
“I’m not an engineer, so if that is Pollyanna, naïve, I accept that, but just as a rational logical person. It seems it seems a better path to me to get something finished so you can show people that it is finished, before we go on to something else and they have 10 holes at the same time,” said Banks.
“Councilman Banks, you are right. We agree, and we are in the process, we are fixing that,” said Green.
But for those paying out of their own pockets while projects sit unfinished, they just want to know when they can look forward to a smoother ride again.
“The issue is tearing up the streets digging the dirt and then totally peace-ing out,” said Robinson.
In a statement, Councilmember Joe Giarrusso commented on Carrolton work in his district
“It is encouraging to see the vast number of roadwork projects spread throughout the city. At the last Public Works Committee meeting, residents across the City said they knew the administration was working tirelessly to use JIRR funds to repair streets left damaged since Katrina. The residents’ chief complaints, however, were unspecified timelines, delays in work, and a desire for better communication. Put simply, Carrollton residents want to know when their street will be torn up and when it will be repaired.
The goal is to work together to achieve solutions. DPW recently updated its Roadwork website to show additional work. The Department committed to contractually shortening the scope of time a project can be completed. And, we are all working on better communication. We want to ensure all residents, including those in Carrollton, have predictability once work begins.”
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.