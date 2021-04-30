Woman shot and killed in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide in Algiers.
NOPD reported the incident around 8:25 a.m.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Verret Street for a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
