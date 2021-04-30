9-year-old on dirt bike seriously injured in crash with 14-year-old driving truck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital with extensive injuries after a crash Thursday evening near Covington.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, just after 5:30 p.m. on April 29, a 14-year-old female driving a GMC Truck collided with a dirt bike being operated by the 9-year-old around Charlene Lane and Carol Lane.
The young boy sustained extensive injuries, but is listed in stable condition, officials say.
The crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
