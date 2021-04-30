Zack: Storm chances coming for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change in weather is good but not when you are heading into the weekend and those changes will bring storm chances.
For your Friday an old frontal boundary is stalling across the area. This could lead to a few pop up storms by afternoon but in general rain coverage today looks widely scattered at best. The benefit to this front will be all these clouds which will act to hold our highs down a bit. The past few days we have soared into the upper 80s, today we should only manage 84 or 85.
Now for the weekend not all is lost. Saturday looks to be mostly dry with plenty of clouds around but rain chances remaining low. Sunday is a different story as storms will be likely, some of which could be strong to severe. Timing of the rain on Sunday could be middle of the day so if you have any plans, make sure you have an indoor backup plan.
A look ahead to next week shows more unsettled weather especially late Tuesday into Wednesday when we may be on the lookout for heavy rain potential. More on that as we get closer.
