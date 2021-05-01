After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints draft Day 2

There was no greater concern going into the draft than at cornerback. It was a must position for the team. Though it took three rounds to get one, the Saints got their guy with Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo after a trade up with Denver. Adebo opted out of the 2020 season, but had eight total interceptions in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Loomis said the team may not be done at cornerback, and Adebo may need some development. However, Adebo will at least be a player that will compete and could get on the field.