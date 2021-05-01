After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints drafting quarterback Ian Book

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take One: The Pick
With the 133rd pick in the fourth round, the Saints took Notre Dame quarterback, Ian Book.
As a three-year starter, Book won a lot of football games for the Irish. In fact, no Notre Dame quarterback has won more games than him. That’s quite an accomplishment considering how many quarterbacks have gone through South Bend. He possesses great athleticism, with the ability to extend plays, and coaches love his intangibles.
He’s considered undersized, and needs to work on being more decisive with the football. At this stage of the draft, the Saints are truly going to go best player available anyway. Spending a fourth-round pick on a quarterback like Book is worth the risk if he was the highest graded player on their board.
Take Two: Franchise Material?
Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. Book has some good traits, great intangibles, but being the face of Notre Dame football is different than being the face of an NFL franchise.
History has shown that fourth-round picks generally don’t develop into franchise quarterbacks. However, it’s not impossible. Right now, the Saints have an undrafted free agent in a legitimate quarterback competition. Sean Payton is completely unafraid to go by what he sees on the field, and play who he feels gives the Saints the best chance to win.
However, Book will need some time to develop to even have a chance to get into that discussion.
Take Three: Payton provided clues
Payton is known to drop hints in the media from time-to-time, and clearly dropped a big one on the Dan Patrick show. When Payton was asked what quarterback reminded him the most of himself, he responded with ‘the quarterback from Notre Dame.’
Fast forward to Saturday, and Book is now a Saint. Clearly, Payton liked what he saw. Book wasn’t the only quarterback they liked in the draft, I’m told there were actually three quarterbacks they liked. But when the chance came around in the fourth round Payton picked Book.
Take Four: Smart move drafting a quarterback
I truly don’t understand the disappointment from some about the Saints taking a quarterback. Many, like myself, thought it would happen even sooner in the third round.
Until the Saints can definitively say they have their next quarterback to lead them to a Super Bowl, they have to give themselves as many opportunities at the position as possible. That’s not to say Book is that guy, but if you’re the Saints, there’s no sense in stopping until you find that player.
Take Five: Instant Grade
Book is a solid selection, that can possibly develop into a good backup or maybe a starter down the road.
Grade: B
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.