JPSO: One killed in Westwego car crash

WESTWEGO (WVUE) -One person was killed Friday night in a car crash on the westbank, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday in Westwego.
Westwego Police and JPSO deputies were dispatched to the area of the Lapalco Bridge in Westwego.
One vehicle crossed from the westbound lane and struck a vehicle coming towards it in the eastbound lane. The westbound driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Four occupants in the eastbound vehicle were transported to the hospital.
It is not known at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
