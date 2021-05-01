2021 NFL Draft: LSU LB Jabril Cox drafted 4th round, No. 115 overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former LSU linebacker Jabril Cox has been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4thround, No. 115 overall.
Cox, a graduate transfer from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State played in one season for the Tigers, but proved that he could play in the Southeastern Conference. He started all 10 games for the defense finishing third on the team in tackles with 58, added 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack and three interceptions with two returned for a touchdown.
The former North Dakota State Bison, showed his coverage skills with the three interceptions, and had LSU career best nine tackles against Alabama. During his time at NDSU, he was a two time FCS All-American and helped lead the Bison to three straight FCS Championships, winning all three.
During his career as a Bison, Cox finished his career with 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He finished his career with a 45-1 record over a three-year period, starting 31 consecutive games.
