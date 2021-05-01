2021 NFL Draft: LSU safety JaCoby Stevens taken in 6th round, No. 224 overall by Philadelphia Eagles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WAFB) - Former LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 6th round No. 224 overall.
Stevens, a three-year starter in the secondary for the Tigers played in 42 games with 30 starts, one start came as a freshman at wide receiver before moving to defense. Wore No. 7 for LSU his senior year, which is given to the top playmakers each season.
The 6-foot-1, 212 pound safety finished his career with 190 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions. Leader for the Tigers on and off the field, head coach Ed Orgeron has called Stevens one of the strongest players on the team pound for pound.
Off the field, Stevens helped organize and lead a voting initiative among the football team that saw the entire squad register to vote. Has also been active with social justice initiatives.
Analyst said that Stevens is a playmaker at any spot on the field and can cover and play the run. Fierce hitter and tackler and called plays and made adjustments for the defense.
During the 2020 season, Stevens played in 10 games, starting all 10, led the Tigers with 63 tackles, with six for loss and three sacks and three fumbles recovered. Helped lead the defense in the upset win in Gainesville over the Gators with eight tackles and two pass break ups.
His most productive season for the purple and gold came in 2019 when he started all 15 games for the Tigers finishing second the team with 92 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, three interceptions and six pass break ups. Was a second team All-SEC selection by SEC coaches and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.