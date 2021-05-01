Nicondra: Storms move in for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve seen a bit of a break on Saturday with little rain and just a few clouds, but that will change as we move into the day on Sunday. Storms will develop west to east as an upper low moves from Texas to the north and east. Looks for some rain to begin mid to late morning and push through the afternoon and early evening. We could see some heavy down pours as well as severe storms with damaging winds and hail. A few tornadoes may also develop. A Flash Flood Watch begins at Sunday morning. Stay weather aware throughout the day.
Once this system moves past the region we will see a bit of a break on Monday, but then expect another round of rain as soon as Tuesday with the next upper level wave of energy moving past the region. By the end of the week we could finally clear out with a stronger front bringing in some drier air.
