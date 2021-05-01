No. 1 Arkansas takes series over LSU with 17-10 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have lost their fifth Southeastern Conference series of the season as they fell 17-10 to No. 1 Arkansas in game one of a Saturday doubleheader.
The Tigers (25-17, 6-14 SEC) were ambushed to start the game as the Razorbacks took an early 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the second inning, LSU got on the scoreboard as Giovanni DiGiacomo scored on a wild pitch to trim the lead to 5-1.
The Tigers would add another run in the bottom of the third inning as Alex Milazzo scored on another wild pitch to make it 5-2.
Then things really got out of hand for the Tigers as Arkansas scored seven runs to take a 12-2 lead, including a two-run double and a two-run home run to add to their nation leading total.
The Razorbacks would not be done yet as they added four more runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a commanding 16-2 lead over LSU. Arkansas would score 17 runs on 19 hits.
LSU did make things interesting in the bottom of the seventh inning as they scored six runs.
Zach Arnold would get things going with a solo shot to left field to make it 16-4. DiGiacomo would add another run on a RBI single to make it 16-5.
Collier Cranford entered the game as a pinch hitter and hit a two-run triple to make it 16-7.
Drew Bianco would cap the inning off with a two run home run to make it 16-9. LSU would add another run in the bottom of the eighth inning with a RBI double to make it 17-10.
The Tigers will look to avoid the sweep in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
