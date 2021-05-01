President Biden to visit New Orleans next week; will promote infrastructure plan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -President Joe Biden will make two stops in Louisiana Thursday, May 6.
Those stops include New Orleans and Lake Charles.
The president is expected to discuss infrastructure improvements, the pandemic, and hurricane recovery.
Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted Saturday morning that he is excited to welcome the president back to Louisiana.
Details on the visit will be released in the coming days.
