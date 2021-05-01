REPORT: LSU lands Illinois guard transfer Adam Miller

Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) plays against Rutgers in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Source: Michael Conroy)
By Spencer Chrisman | May 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 8:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team has landed their third transfer this offseason in Illinois guard Adam Miller according to his Twitter account.

Miller, as a freshman averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assist in 25 minutes per game as a starter for the Fighting Illini this past season.

He helped lead the Fighting Illini to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing in the round of 32 to Loyola Chicago 71-58.

Will Wade has already landed Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson and Tari Eason from Cincinnati.

