Saints draft Kentucky tackle Landon Young in sixth round

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints traded up in the sixth round to draft Kentucky tackle Landon Young. The Saints traded with the Indianapolis Colts to move up to 206 and grab Young. They surrendered their 218th and 229th selections to get there.
Young is 6′6 and 310 pounds and started 33 games at Kentucky. In 2020, he was voted first team all-SEC by coaches.
This is the second time in the draft the Saints traded up. They also moved up in the third round to take Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo.
