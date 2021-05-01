Saints draft Notre Dame QB Ian Book in the 4th Round

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints drafted Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft.
The last time New Orleans drafted a quarterback this high was in 2015, taking Colorado State’s Garrett Grayson in the the 3rd round.
Book was a three-year starter at Notre Dame. Book went 23-7 in his starts with the Irish.
Book threw 72 touchdown passes in his four-year career with the Irish. Book also racked up 8,948 yards passing.
The Saints have Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, and Trevor Siemian on their roster at QB.
