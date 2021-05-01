Saints draft South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints closed out their 2021 draft class with South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker in the seventh round at 255th overall.
Baker is a speedy receiver that was very productive last season. He finished with 51 receptions, 659 yards and eight touchdowns.
Wide receiver was a need for the Saints heading into the draft. With Baker, they addressed it with their final selection. The Saints finished with six picks in this class.
