Thousands enjoy Louisiana Crawfish festival with and without masks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -With the state’s mask mandate lifted, thousands took advantage of the Louisiana Crawfish Festival in St. Bernard parish. Festival-goers were nothing but smiles with the return of this treasured tradition.
“My first gig with this festival 24 years ago,” said Karen Amador.
After a brief pandemic hiatus, the Ernie Ro crawfish bread is back at home at the St. Bernard’s Louisiana Crawfish Festival.
“Just to see everyone out and smiling some people can’t see them smiling because I have the masks on which is fine, but I know I can tell in her eyes are smiling and they’re just enjoying themselves,” said Amador.
Getting the festival favorites out to the long line of folks however requires some help from family, says Amador.
“That’s her first year my little niece there my granddaughter is almost, I said maybe you can be with Nana,” said Amador.
And being able to bring together family and friends on a beautiful weekend with crawfish and music, is something that makes the whole experience worthwhile
“I love my customers I really do I come here I see the same faces year after year and it’s sweet,” said one festival-goer.
“I think it’s magnificent I had to park five blocks away and now just to find a place to park,” said Paul Gagnet.
“The crawfish taste good so they spicy for you they’re not spicy at all,” said another young festival-goer.
Even though the crawfish and goodies are enough to put a smile on your face, including those smiling behind a mask.
“Just for extra protection and everything you can never be too protected,” said Eternity Crowden.
“I’m happy we don’t have to have a mask outside right now,” said one festival-goer.
It is this reunion that’s bringing neighbors back together after a year of separation and social distancing.
“This is what New Orleans is this is what Louisiana is people come out just enjoy the family enjoy each other nice music and just hang out,” said Amador.
Organizers say since opening Thursday, they’ve had more than 70 thousand folks take part in the festival and more than 30 thousand this Saturday alone.
