Tulane DE Cameron Sample selected by the Bengals 5th round

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane defensive end Cameron Sample was selected as the sixth pick in the fifth round (111 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.
Sample’s selection marks the fifth consecutive season a Green Wave student-athlete has been taken in the NFL Draft. The last time Tulane had a player taken in the NFL Draft in five straight years was from 1971-1991 when the Green Wave had players taken in 21 consecutive drafts.
He also becomes the 145th Tulane player chosen in the NFL Draft in program history. Sample is the first Green Wave player to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft.
He becomes the first Tulane defensive end taken in the draft since 2018 when Ade Aruna was taken in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings.
The Snellville, Ga., native established himself as one of the Green Wave’s most reliable players throughout his career, as he made 38 starts in his career. He also earned Defensive Player of the Game honors at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Sample closed his career with 162 total tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks for the Olive and Blue. He helped the Green Wave make history with three straight bowl appearances.
