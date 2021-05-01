Tulane wins their 12th in a row on the diamond

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (23-13, 12-1 AAC) closed out an undefeated April with an 11-4 win over Houston (15-22, 3-11 AAC) to complete a doubleheader sweep Friday evening inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
The victory marks the Green Wave’s 12th in a row which stands as the program’s longest winning streak since 2001. The Wave have also swept all four of its American Athletic Conference doubleheaders this spring.
Redshirt sophomore Collin Burns and freshman Chase Engelhard both homered while recording two hits apiece, as Engelhard also recorded a game-high four RBI.
Freshman Bennett Lee and redshirt junior Luis Aviles also added two hits, respectively.
Redshirt junior left-hander Jack Aldrich (4-1) took the hill for the Green Wave and gave up four runs on eight hits while racking up seven strikeouts over five 5.1 innings of work.
Redshirt junior Clifton Slagel (1-0) followed and picked up his first win this season, firing 1.2 scoreless innings of no-hit ball.
Redshirt junior David Bates got the save with two scoreless frames for the final six outs. Houston scored one run in each of the first three innings, taking an early 3-0 lead.
Engelhard kicked things off for the offense in the bottom of the third with a sac fly to right field bringing Burns home to put the Green Wave on the scoreboard.
Lee got things going in the bottom of the sixth with a single that extended his hitting streak to 18 games. The knock set up Engelhard’s team-leading sixth home run of the season to pull the Wave within one, 4-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, Burns belted his fifth home run of the season off the batter’s eye beyond the center field wall to tie the game, 4-4.
Freshman Jacob LaPrairie made it to first on a walk, putting the go-ahead run in place. Lee then delivered a go-ahead RBI double down the fight field line putting the Wave in front by one. The offense went through the battery in the bottom of the eighth to blow the game open.
With redshirt freshman Ethan Groff and Burns on base, LaPrairie’s hustle to beat the throw at first base got the Wave rolling. Engelhard, Aviles and freshman Hayden Hastings combined for three hits to put Tulane up 11-4, as Hastings’ three-run double put the game out of reach.
