Cloudy Saturday; severe storms likely for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The start of the weekend brings quiet weather for a change but it won’t last all that long as a stormy Sunday looks to be on the way.
For your Saturday a mixture of sun and clouds can be expected. I do believe by this afternoon clouds may thicken up a bit more and we could see a shower or downpour in a few locations. Overall rain coverage will be low so around 20%. The benefit to having those clouds will be the drop in our high temperatures. Highs today will be in the lower 80s.
The second half of the weekend is going to be the problem. A disturbance moving out of Texas on Sunday will kick off quite a few storms that could be strong to severe. Those storms will arrive in our area during the late morning into the afternoon hours. We could also be in a prime position for slow moving storms so the heavy rain threat will be enhanced. If you have any outdoor plans on Sunday, make sure you have an indoor alternative.
Looking ahead to next week another round of storms arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. That storm activity may be associated with a stronger cold front which could sweep through by the end of the week. This may drop humidity and temperatures by Thursday and Friday.
